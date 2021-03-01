Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular and bankable stars in the Bollywood industry. ‘Khiladi Kumar’ has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost three decades now. Today, we are going to talk about his luxurious car collection and how it’s as huge as his own heart. Scroll down to read more about it.

Akshay is one star in Bollywood who does charity ‘Dil Khol Ke’ whenever needed. Now, someone who can donate crores to the government for welfare can surely afford supreme luxury at his own doorstep.

Khiladi Kumar has an exquisite collection of luxurious cars in his garage. From Rolls Royce Phantom to Porsche Cayenne – here are all the cars that Akshay Kumar own. Take a look:

Rolls Royce Phantom VII (Priced At 10 Crores Approximately)

Now, Rolls Royce is a signature car for all the A-list actors and actresses in the Bollywood industry I feel. Khiladi Bhaiya owns a Phantom VII model which is priced around 10 crores approximately for a base model. And looking at his bank balance, the Kesari actors wouldn’t compromise when it comes to luxury in life.

Porsche Cayenne (Priced At Approximately 2 Crores)

The German automobile company is one of the best in the business. From luxury SUV cars, sedans to sports, Porsche is one of the most popular brands in the market. Akshay Kumar owns a Cayenne which is priced approximately at 2 crores.

Mercedes-Benz (V-Class, GLS & GL350 CDi – Priced Between 77 Lakhs to 1 Crore +)

Don’t call yourself rich here in India unless you have at least 2-3 Mercedes-Benz parked in your garage. Haha! Khiladi Kumar owns a V-Class priced at more than a crore, GLS priced at approximately 85 lakhs and GL350 CDi priced at 77 lakhs respectively.

The best thing about Akshay Kumar’s luxurious cars is that he has chosen comfort over style every single time he has bought a new four-wheeler for his garage. All these are family cars and are really safe to drive.

But the only feeling I’ve in my heart after knowing Akshay’s extraordinary car collection is ‘To kya karu, me mar jau?’ No seriously!

What is your favourite car from Akshay Kumar’s luxurious car collection? Tell us in the comments below.

