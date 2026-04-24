Aditya Dhar is all set to touch new milestones for Bollywood! The spy-action thriller sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is now inches away from entering the 1800 crore club worldwide. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer is also set to beat Baahubali 2 and join the league of Dangal. Scroll below for the day 36 global update!

Dhurandhar 2 is close to concluding its overseas run

According to the last update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s overseas collection stood at 423 crore gross. After an excellent five-week run, it is close to saturation in North America, Australia, and other international circuits. There are new rivals in the market like Bhooth Bangla, Darling, and others, which will slowly take over the international screens.

All said and done, Ranveer Singh starrer is a blockbuster. It has moved way past the OG Dhurandhar, which concluded its lifetime at 299.35 crore gross at the international box office. Since 2025, no Indian film except Dhurandhar 2 has been able to enter the 400 crore club overseas.

Inches closer to the 1800 crore club worldwide!

All eyes are on when Dhurandhar 2 will enter the 1800 crore club. In 36 days, it has added 1791.36 crore gross worldwide. It needs less than 10 crore to achieve the milestone, which should be unlocked during the 6th weekend.

Aditya Dhar’s film will become the second Bollywood film in history to enter the coveted club. The first was Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which is the highest Indian grosser of all time with a global lifetime gross of 2059.04 crore. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to take over the 2nd spot by crossing Baahubali 2 (1800 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 36 Summary

India net: 1159.63 crore

India gross: 1368.36 crore

Overseas gross: 423 crore

Worldwide gross: 1791.36 crore

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