Aditya Dhar delivered the biggest box office blockbuster in the history of Bollywood. Apart from the fantastic writing and direction, it was the star cast who knocked it out of the park with their tremendous acting chops. The results are evident: Ranveer Singh and team enjoy worldwide recognition. But do you know? Our ‘Jameel Mamu’ has been gifted a special bonus amid his rising popularity! Scroll below for his total salary and updated net worth in 2026.

How much salary did Rakesh Bedi take home for the Dhurandhar franchise?

As per multiple reports, Rakesh Bedi was paid a total sum of 50 lakh for his role in Dhurandhar as well as Dhurandhar 2. His character, Jameel Jamali, plays a crucial role in the storyline. The 71-year-old star impressed us in the original film, but were any of us expecting the twist in the sequel? Certainly not.

Compared to his other co-stars, Rakesh was paid a much lower salary. For instance, Akshaye Khanna reportedly received 2.5 crore for his short cameo in the sequel. On the other hand, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun took home 1 crore each for a single installment, bringing the total to 2 crore for the franchise.

Rakesh Bedi gets an impressive bonus from Dhurandhar producers!

Amid the massive popularity, brothers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar are also recognizing the efforts of our Jameel Mamu. He’s reportedly been awarded a bonus of 1 crore, in addition to his salary, for the spy action thriller franchise.

This means Rakesh Bedi’s updated earnings from the Dhurandhar franchise are 1.5 crore, a 200% increase from his initial paycheck! With that, his net worth has also surged to around 66-71 crore.

We’re so glad that talented veteran stars, such as Rakesh Bedi, are finally getting their due credit on the big screens. Congratulations to our iconic Jameel Jamali!

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