Top 10 Most Viewed Bollywood Films Of 2026 On OTT From January To June! ( Photo Credit – Facebook/Netflix )

The digital report card for the first half of 2026 is officially out, and it has set the streaming stats for Bollywood films at an all-time high! The theatrical-to-digital arrival reached its absolute peak, and obviously, there is only one King who has been ruling the OTT from Lyari to Lucknow – Ranveer Singh! Both Dhurandhars rule the list of the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films of 2026 on OTT in the first half!

The Queen – Kriti Sanon!

While Ranveer Singh’s massive cinematic universe stands simply untouchable, it is Kriti Sanon who has quietly and gracefully crowned herself as the undisputed Queen of OTT viewership! Last year, she ruled with Teen Patti, and before that, it was Crew that ruled the OTT space!

Top 10 Most-Viewed Bollywood Films Of 2026 On OTT

To be honest, the number one slot was never up for debate. The unapologetic madness of Ranveer Singh, not once but twice, with two Dhurandhar films arriving on OTT, had to rule! The first installment, Dhurandhar, emerged as the digital monster, pulling in a jaw-dropping 35.2 million views. Dhurandhar 2 followed with an earth-shattering 27.8 million views within the same half-yearly window. Combined, the franchise has brought in over 63 million views, a feat that remains completely out of reach for any other project.

While the boys fought it out with high-octane action, Kriti Sanon completely dominated the emotional space. Aanand L Rai’s highly anticipated romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein secured the third spot with 12 million views. Meanwhile, Netflix ruled this chart, claiming 9 out of the top 10 slots, followed by JioHotstar, which shared two spots for Dhurandhar and claimed one independent spot with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films of 2026 on OTT. These films arrived on OTT either directly or after completing their theatrical run.

Dhurandhar: 35.2 Million | Netflix/JioHotstar Dhurandhar 2: 27.8 Million | Netflix/JioHotstar Tere Ishk Mein: 12 Million | Netflix Bhooth Bangla: 11.6 Million | Netflix Mardaani 3: 10.7 Million | Netflix Haq: 9.6 Million | Netflix De De Pyaar De 2: 9.5 Million | Netflix Border 2: 8.4 Million | Netflix Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: 8.3 Million | JioHotstar Do Deewane Seher Mein: 5.1 Million | Netflix

Note: The viewership numbers are the official data given by Ormax’s Half Yearly List of the most-viewed digital properties in the first half of the year (Jan 2026 – June 2026).

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