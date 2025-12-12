Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Kapil Sharma, Parul Gulati, Tridha Chaudhary, Hina Warina, Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh, Ginni Kapil Sharma

Director: Anukalp Goswami

What’s Good: Laughs guaranteed even in ‘serious’ sequences

What’s Bad: Nothing, granted the absurd premise of the plot

Loo Break: Nahin, paaji!

Watch or Not?: If you like to relax and de-stress, obviously!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 142 Minutes

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is about Mohan (Kapil Sharma). In the first shot of the film, he is seen sprinting on the railway tracks to escape someone, and that someone is a lady, whose features we cannot see. And thereby hangs a tale based in Bhopal.

Mohan is in love with Sanya (Hina Warina, the self-rechristened Warina Hussain of Loveyatri fame), and the two are determined to get married, Sanya even more than him. Their respective families are against the match as one is a Hindu and the other a Muslim.

Mohun tells Sanya’s father, Mirza (Vipin Sharma), that he is willing to convert to Islam and adopt the name Mehmood. A nikaah is arranged, but Mohun discovers that his bride is now Ruhi (Ayesha Khan) after he lifts her veil following the rituals. Sanya has run away, thinking that she will be forced to marry the Muslim boy, also Mehmood (Anil Charanjeett), who is her parents’ choice.

Saddled now with a wife (with his parents unaware of the marriage), Mohun is suddenly assaulted. When he regains consciousness, he finds that he has been married off to Meera (Tridha Chaudhary), his parents’ choice, while unconscious! He now has to juggle two wives. Just then, Sanya calls him from Goa and tells him to come there for a community Christian wedding as she has registered by the name of Rosie there, and he now has to become ‘Michael’!

Hubby (Manjot Singh) is Mohun’s loyal comrade-in-arms, and they land in Goa (with Meera and Ruhi in tow due to circumstances best watched), but more trouble awaits him there. Jenny (Parul Gulati) becomes his third wife in church there, as Sanya has vanished and Jenny’s would-be partner ditches her! What happens next in this crazy marital madness?

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

Anukalp Goswami has constructed a relaxing, de-stressing, funny entertainer with punches in this mad merry-go-round. Delightfully, the comedy, which could have gone risqué or more, is kept clean with a vengeance by the crazy happenings shown throughout. The screwball supporting artistes, especially Asrani as the church priest and Sushant Singh as the cop DD, besides Jamie Lever as the activist, Jimmy Moses as the eunuch, Aarav Jain as the kid Rizwan, and Yashpal Sharma as Engineer Baba, keep the comic quotient steady.

The screenplay twists and turns make for an amusing scenario indeed. The interval point generates predictable but interesting suspense, and in the second half, both the punches and the pace do not falter. How Sanya is rediscovered and what happens after that makes for a reel-meets-real novel spin.

In fact, if I can make an inspired guess, we can find this as an opening to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 3! After all, co-producers Abbas-Mustan are famous for twists in their tales!

The dialogues are similar to those in Kapil’s shows—witty, sharply clean, punchy, occasionally over-the-top, but never objectionable to watching with kids or parents. There are hints occasionally at going into the adult zone, but they pause at the right point.

Within this complex plot, the script conveys a clear message: all religions are equal and deserve due respect. While there is no reason to be proud of one’s identity here, one cannot look down on other faiths. As Mohun turns to Manjit (for a credible reason that cannot be revealed here!), Sikhism is brought in along with Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity, with clear references to Jainism and Zoroastrianism as well.

And the Christian father is shown to be very, very familiar with multiple languages (including Sindhi, Asrani’s actual mother tongue, Sanskrit, and diverse religious texts!). The preachy part here is restricted to situations, but the messages hit loud and clear, especially at the school fancy-dress competition.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Kapil Sharma is a natural at comedy, and his poker-faced countenance speaks much more than what lesser talents can with drama and forced humor. He gets a quartet of energetic leading ladies, with Tridha Chaudhury getting the maximum mileage out of her role as the devoted yet intense Meera. Ayesha Khan is competent as Ruhi, and Parul Gulati is efficient as Jenny. Hina Warina has the smallest role and acquits herself well. Stalwarts Asrani and Sushant Singh are both fabulous. Akhilendra Mishra, Supriya Shukla, Vipin Sharma, and the supporting actors mentioned above are all excellently in sync with the comic momentum.

Smita Jayakar is good as Mirza’s wife, but has no comic side. Anil Charanjeett, as the real Mehmood, shines in a brief role, and his interaction with Sushant as DD is hilariously written and enacted. Finally, Manjot Singh is dependable as always, with his subtle, low-key comedy and superb sense of timing.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Anukalp Goswami, who has been a part of Kapil’s TV shows, shows a firm grasp on the absurdly funny and the funnily absurd. The characters are all crazy, and the story has to be taken with a massive barrel of salt in its basic premise, but its treatment makes up for the illogical logic (!) and we leave the movie hall with broad smiles on our faces, which is what a good comedy should do for us to invest both time and hard-earned money on it, especially in the multiplex era!

But just like chand pe bhi daag hota hai, we get Meera in erotic mode in the song, Aaja hulchul karenge, in revealing clothes. Surely, either the song or her costumes could have been modified for an otherwise ‘clean family entertainer’?

The music is irrelevant in such a film, but Har Safar Mein works well when on. The background score is alright.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

A vast improvement on Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, the film is a perfect antidote for the blues of life. Go for it!

Three and a half stars!

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Trailer

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 released on 12th December, 2025.

