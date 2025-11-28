Kapil Sharma gears up for his big-screen comeback after a two-year gap. He was last seen in 2022’s Zwigato, and now, he’s making his return with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. Honestly speaking, though it’s a sequel to a successful film, no one really asked for the second installment. The makers tried to increase the buzz of the film with its recently released trailer, but did the promo really elevate the day 1 potential at the Indian box office? Let’s discuss it below!

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 lacks the excitement on the ground

The upcoming romantic comedy entertainer is scheduled to release in theaters on December 12. It’s a sequel to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which was released in 2015. Released nine years ago, the first part was a surprise hit at the Indian box office, earning an impressive 49.38 crore net. Generally, one expects a genuine buzz on the ground with the second installment arriving in theaters, but in the case of the upcoming rom-com, the required buzz is missing.

Although Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was a commercial success, there’s a lack of urgency about Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. It’s because the first part never built goodwill among the audience over the years. Additionally, back then, there was some excitement about watching Kapil Sharma on the big screen. But now, his face is already overexposed through his weekly show.

Trailer fails to create a big impact

Speaking about the recently released trailer, it did manage to provide some genuine laughs. Kapil Sharma and the other actors looked in top form, and the overall film appeared to be a good popcorn entertainer. However, it didn’t really move the needle in terms of the opening day potential.

The reception of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’s trailer has been decent so far, which gives it a chance of a fair opening, but it won’t be anywhere close to the predecessor’s surprising start. As of now, it seems that the film will score 3-5 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Though it is a fair number in isolation, it’s highly disappointing compared to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’s opening of 10.15 crore net.

