Along with Dude, Bison Kaalamaadan provided much-needed relief to Kollywood after back-to-back debacles, including Coolie, Madharaasi, and Idli Kadai. Starring Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, the sports action-drama was released amid decent expectations. It started its journey on a decent note and took advantage of the Diwali holidays. Eventually, by enjoying consistent footfalls, it turned out to be a good success story at the box office, and now, after spending over five weeks in theaters, it has concluded its theatrical run.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the Kollywood sports action-drama was released on October 17, alongside Dude. Despite Dude’s strong run, it managed to enjoy its own set of audience. It benefited from favorable reviews from critics and positive word of mouth. Even the Diwali holidays played a crucial role in making it a profitable venture.

How much did Bison Kaalamaadan earn at the worldwide box office?

As per the final collection update, Bison Kaalamaadan earned an estimated 47.35 crore net at the Indian box office. Inclusive of GST, it wrapped up at 55.87 crore gross. Internationally, it closed its run at 10.3 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 66.17 crore gross.

Take a look at the box office collection breakdown:

India net – 47.35 crores

India gross – 55.87 crores

Overseas gross – 10.3 crores

Worldwide gross – 66.17 crores

Box office verdict

Reportedly, Bison Kaalamaadan was made on a budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, it scored 47.35 crore net in India, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 17.35 crores. Calculated further, it equals 57.83% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a plus verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crores

India net collection – 47.35 crores

ROI – 17.35 crores

ROI% – 57.83%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

The Tamil sports-action drama also features Pasupathy, Ameer, and Anupama Parameswaran in key roles. It was produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand under the banner of Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Dhanush To Deliver His #1 Bollywood Opening, Beating Raanjhanaa With Over 70% More Earnings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News