Mask, starring Kavin and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles, is on track to become a failure at the Indian box office. After starting its theatrical journey on a below-par note, the film failed to show any turnaround and minted ordinary numbers over the weekend. The same trend continues on weekdays, leaving no chance of a bounce back. With this, the film is set to be Kavin’s second-lowest opening-week grosser in the post-COVID era.

How much did Mask earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

Although the collection on the first two weekdays was low, the Tamil action thriller maintained a steady pace. On the first Wednesday, day 6, it witnessed a drop and earned 66 lakh. Overall, it has earned 6.16 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection is 7.26 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.15 crores

Day 2 – 1.45 crores

Day 3 – 1.4 crores

Day 4 – 75 lakh

Day 5 – 75 lakh

Day 6 – 66 lakh

Total – 6.16 crores

Set to be Kavin’s 2nd lowest opening week in the post-COVID era

Including Mask, Kavin has had five theatrical releases so far in the post-COVID era. Out of all these films, his latest action thriller is all set to be his second-lowest opening-week grosser. It is expected to close its 7-day opening week at 6.7-6.76 crores. With this, it will beat Kiss (3.54 crores) but will stay below Bloody Beggar (7.34 crores).

Take a look at the first week collection of Kavin’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Dada – 9.45 crores Star – 14.35 crores Bloody Beggar – 7.34 crores Kiss – 3.54 crores

More about the film

Written and directed by Vikarnan Ashok, Mask released in theaters on November 21. It also features Ruhani Sharma, Charle, Achyuth Kumar, and others. It is produced by Grass Root Film Company, Black Madras Films, and The Show Must Go On. It was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crores.

