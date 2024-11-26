The black comedy Bloody Beggar opened to a mixed reception between critics and audiences. The film has faced challenges at the box office, likely due to stiff competition from other Diwali releases such as Amaran, Bagheera, and Lucky Bhaskar.

Actor Kavin plays the lead role in the film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. In an interview with Galatta, Nelson revealed that Kavin agreed to forego an upfront remuneration and would instead receive a share of the film’s profits. However, there has yet to be confirmation of whether Kavin has received his earnings.

The good news for the audience is that you’ll soon be able to enjoy Bloody Beggar from the comfort of your home. Keep reading to find out which streaming platform it’s heading to and other exciting details.

Cast and Crew of Bloody Beggar

Bloody Beggar is directed by M. Sivabalan, who also penned the screenplay. The film stars Kavin, Merin Philip, Vidyuth Ravi, Redin Kingsley, Dhivyaa Vikram, Sunil Sukhada, Maruthi Prakashraj, Harshad, Tanuja Madhurapantula, Padam Venu Kumar, Ballireddy Prudhviraj, and Rohit Dennis.

The movie features cinematography by Sujith Sarang and music by Jen Martin. R. Nirmal and Jai Shakthi craft costume designs and handle editing. Manimozhiyan Ramadurai directs the art direction. Produced by Nelson Dilipkumar, Bloody Beggar is brought to life under the banner of Filament Pictures.

Plot of Bloody Beggar

A beggar accidentally finds himself inside the home of a recently deceased, renowned actor. The actor, who had four legitimate children, surprises everyone by leaving the majority of his wealth to an illegitimate child. In an unexpected turn of events, the beggar is compelled to assume the identity of this illegitimate heir.

OTT Release Date and Platform of Bloody Beggar

The film was released in theaters on October 31, 2024. According to our sources, it will likely be available for streaming on Prime Video starting November 29, 2024. However, Amazon Prime Video has yet to make an official announcement.

Box office performance of Bloody Beggar

As of November 17, 2024, the film’s India net collection stood at INR 7.98 crore, while its worldwide collection reached INR 9.4 crore. As reported by Wikipedia, this is against an estimated budget of INR 11 crore.

Trailer:

