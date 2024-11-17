The Kavin starrer Bloody Beggar continues to witness a disappointing run at the box office. Its day-wise collection has now gone below 5 lakhs. Not only this but it looks like the film is most likely to wrap up below the 10 crore target. Take a look at its box office performance on the 17th day.

Bloody Beggar Box Office Collection Day 17

On its 16th and 17th day, the day-wise collection of the Kavin starrer has gone below 5 lakhs. On both of its 16th and 17th day, the Tamil black comedy film earned a mere 1 lakhs. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 7.98 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the film comes to 9.4 crore. The movie is struggling miserably to even reach the 10 crore target. The downward graph in the day-wise collections is not helping the film either.

Bloody Beggar To Wrap Up Below The 10 Crore Target?

Going by the looks of it, the Kavin starrer is most likely to wrap up below the 10 crore target. While the day-wise collection of the movie continues to decline, it is not receiving any positive word of mouth either. For the unversed, the film has opened to mixed reactions from the netizens and the critics. Even though Kavin’s performance was praised, the overall execution of the film was criticized. It has also been facing a tough competition from films like Amaran, Bagheera, Lucky Baskhar, and KA. Furthermore, things have become more challenging since the release of the Suriya starrer Kanguva.

About The Movie

Apart from Kavin, Bloody Beggar also stars Radha Ravi, Redin Kingsley, and Prudhvi Raj in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by M Sivabalan. The music has been composed by Jen Martin.

