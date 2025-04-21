Despite being the son of action director Sham Kaushal, Vicky had his own fair share of struggle in the industry. In an interview with Zoom, Vicky Kaushal reminisced about his initial days of his acting career.

The Sam Bahadur star shared, “For my career, I only have the almighty to thank; he has blessed me a lot. I remember I used to ask for small roles in ad films that would pay Rs 200-300, and now I am grateful for being where I am. If anyone would have told me 10-12 years back that my songs would have become so famous and I would have a fanbase, I would have laughed and said, ‘kya mazak kar rahe ho yaar..’ but today, by God’s grace and my parents blessings, I am where I am, and I will forever be thankful for all the opportunities that came my way.”

Vicky was further quizzed about his feelings on completing 12 years in the industry, starting from an AD to now being a universal crush. The URI star said, “There is no better feeling, trust me. When I started, I didn’t know where I would go from here, but I never left hope, and maybe that’s why God blessed me and I got the work.”

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal started his acting journey by being an assistant director on the sets of Gangs of Wasseypur. He marked his Bollywood debut with the film Masaan in 2015.

