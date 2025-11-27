After the solid success of Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Tere Ishk Mein seems to be another winner in the making from Bollywood in the romantic drama genre. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the film made a good first impression with its power-packed trailer. It was followed by impactful musical assets, which boosted the film’s opening-day potential at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Romance is the flavor of the season

The romance genre is currently in good form in Bollywood. This year, we witnessed the romantic dramas like Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat performing extremely well and minting solid returns. Even Bhool Chuk Maak and Metro In Dino did decent business. This proves that the genre still has its takers, and even the Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer is likely to benefit from the ongoing flavor of the season.

Tere Ishk Mein built a good buzz due to its promotional assets

In our trailer impact story, we mentioned how the powerful trailer of Tere Ishk Mein has created a positive buzz all over. After making such an impression, the film maintained its buzz through musical assets. Both the title track and the “Usey Kehna” song have become chartbusters, which will definitely help draw crowds to theaters.

Enjoying a wide solo release

Apart from the promotional assets and its genre, the factor that works in favor of Tere Ishk Mein is its release date. It is scheduled to release in theaters on November 28. Since there are no other major releases from Bollywood, it is arriving solo. Even a holdover like De De Pyaar De 2 and one-week-old releases, Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur, are doing dull numbers in the Hindi market. Due to this, the romantic drama has already secured a show count of around 11,000, and it is expected to extend a bit further.

Box office day 1 prediction of Tere Ishk Mein

Considering all the aforementioned factors, Tere Ishk Mein is likely to earn 9-11 crore net at the Indian box office on its day 1, which is a good number for a non-holiday release. There’s a strong chance of hitting double digits, and the film might even exceed the predicted range through spot bookings if initial word of mouth is highly favorable.

With 9-11 crores likely to come in on day 1, Dhanush will be delivering his biggest Bollywood opening ever by surpassing Raanjhanaa (5.12 crores) with 75.78-114.84% higher earnings.

