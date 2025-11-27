Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic-comedy Ikk Kudi has officially gained the success tag. During the first weekend, it looked like Amarjit Singh Saron’s directorial would end up as a losing affair. But with a tremendous word-of-mouth, tables have been turned, and how! Scroll below for the day 27 box office collection!

How much has Ikk Kudi earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi added 4 lakhs to its kitty on day 27. It’s close to concluding a month in theatres, which is an impressive run for a Punjabi film. Compared to the 8 lakhs garnered on the discounted Tuesday, it witnessed a 50% drop yesterday.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office conclude at 5.03 crores. It is the sixth highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. The next target is to surpass Nikka Zaildar 4 (5.47 crores). It is now to be seen whether Shehnaaz Gill starrer manages to enter the top 5 Punjabi grossers of the year or wraps up its theatrical journey before that. Including GST, the gross total stands at 5.93 crores.

Check out the box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Week 2: 1.88 crores

Week 3: 1.07 crores

Week 4: 46 lakhs (1 day to go)

Total: 5.03 crores

Ikk Kudi is now a box office success!

The Punjabi romantic comedy produced by Kaushal Joshi, Amarjit Singh Saron, and Shehnaaz Gill is made on a budget of 5 crores. It has finally recovered 100% of its budget and attained the success tag. The journey of profits begins, and it will be seen how much Ikk Kudi gains in returns over its lifetime.

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 27

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 5.03 crores

India gross: 5.93 crores

Overseas gross: 9 crores

Worldwide gross: 14.93 crores

Verdict: Success

