Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic comedy sequel, De De Pyaar De 2, is close to completing two weeks in theatres. But before that, it has surpassed the worldwide lifetime of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Anshul Sharma’s directorial has emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 13 update!
Crosses the 80 crore mark in India
According to estimates, De De Pyaar De 2 earned 1.75 crores in India on day 13. It witnessed a routine drop of 24% compared to 2.30 crores garnered on the discounted Tuesday. The ticket windows are congested, which has led to a reduction in screen count. But so far, the romantic comedy has maintained a stable run.
The net box office collection in India reaches 81.70 crores. R Madhavan co-starrer is made on a budget of 135 crores. In 13 days, the makers have recovered over 60% of the estimated cost. Including GST, the gross total stands at 96.40 crores.
Check out the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:
- Week 1: 57.78 crores
- Week 2: 23.92 crores (1 day to go)
Total: 81.7 crores
Beats Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat worldwide!
De De Pyaar De 2 has accumulated 118.97 crore gross worldwide, including 22.57 crore gross from overseas circuits. It has axed the global lifetime of Harshvardhan Rane’s superhit Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which has collected 117.66 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 37 days.
Ajay Devgn’s sequel is now the 2nd highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 in Bollywood. It is only behind Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s blockbuster, Saiyaara (570.67 crores).
Check out the worldwide box office collection of Bollywood’s top 5 romantic grossers of 2025:
- Saiyaara: 570.67 crores
- De De Pyaar De 2: 118.97 crores
- Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 117.66 crores
- Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 108.11 crores
- Bhool Chuk Maaf: 91.57 crores
De De Pyaar De 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 13
- Budget: 135 crores
- India net: 81.7 crores
- Budget recovery: 60.51%
- India gross: 96.40 crores
- Overseas gross: 22.57 crores
- Worldwide gross: 118.97 crores
