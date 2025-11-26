This Diwali, we witnessed an underdog film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, turn the tables and emerge as a big success story, despite a major competitor like Thamma. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, the film had an impressive run among its targeted mass audience, becoming a super hit at the Indian box office. Let’s compare its performance against Harshvardhan’s Sanam Teri Kasam in terms of return on investment (ROI)!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat makes impressive returns at the Indian box office

After having a glorious run, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has now reached its exhaustion. Coming straight to the latest collection update, it earned 2 lakh on its day 36. Overall, it has earned an estimated 85.71 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, it stands at 101.13 crore gross.

The Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer was made on a controlled budget of 25 crores, thus yielding an ROI of 60.71 crores in 36 days. Calculated further, it equals 242.84% returns, which is impressive.

Box office summary of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat:

Budget – 25 crores

India net collection – 85.71 crores

ROI – 60.71 crores

ROI% – 242.84%

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat dominates over Sanam Teri Kasam in ROI

Coming to Sanam Teri Kasam, the romantic drama surprised everyone this year with its rerun. While in 2016, it emerged as a failure with just 9 crore net collection, it smashed 35.55 crore net during its rerun. Combining both, the total net collection of the film stands at 44.55 crores.

Compared to its reported budget of 18 crores, it made an ROI of 26.55 crores, which equals 147.5% returns.

Box office summary of Sanam Teri Kasam:

Budget – 18 crores

India net collection – 44.55 crores (including rerun)

(including rerun) ROI – 26.55 crores

ROI% – 147.5%

As we can see, Sanam Teri Kasam bounced back strongly with its re-release, changing its fate. However, in terms of ROI, Harshvardhan Rane’s latest romantic drama surpassed it by a considerable margin.

