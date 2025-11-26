Zootopia 2 is not only breaking records in China with its pre-sales collection, but it has also set a new benchmark for upcoming non-Chinese movies. It has now hit a mark at the Chinese box office with its pre-sales, which is a first among non-Chinese movies post-COVID. It is also one of the largest pre-sales totals of all time for Hollywood films, ranking only behind Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has been released in theaters today and will have an extended five-day opening. It will indeed set records with its opening weekend collection. The film will also give solid competition to Wicked: For Good eventually in its theatrical run. It is currently tracking to open with $250 million-plus collection worldwide.

Crosses $40 million in pre-sales in China

After its 9th and final pre-sales day for the Wednesday to Sunday period, Zootopia 2 grossed an outstanding $44.6 million at the Chinese box office. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it is the first non-Chinese film to cross $40 million in pre-sales post-COVID in China. It is also the widest release ever for non-Chinese films, with 254k screenings booked for Wednesday’s opening day.

9-day pre-sales breakdown of Zootopia 2 in China

Wednesday, day 1 – $17.3 million

Thursday, day 2 – $4 million

Friday, day 3 – $6.1 million

Saturday, day 4 – $13 million

Sunday, day 5 – $4.2 million

Total – $44.6 million

Registers 4th biggest previews for non-Chinese films post-COVID in China

It has also been reported that Zootopia 2 collected $1.7 million on Tuesday over 7k screenings, recording the 4th biggest preview for non-Chinese films post-COVID. It is exactly $1 million behind Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle‘s $2.7 million previews over 8k screenings. The animated film is poised for one of the biggest debuts ever for Hollywood movies in China, including pre-COVID hits. Zootopia 2 has been released in theaters today, November 26.

