The Running Man, starring Glen Powell and Josh Brolin, is experiencing an underwhelming run at the box office. However, it is inches away from beating the domestic haul of a Stephen King adaptation, which is widely acclaimed and has developed a cult status over the years. Keep scrolling for the deets.

This is the second film adaptation of King’s 1982 novel. The first film was released in 1987, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the leading role. The latest film’s cast also includes William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, Sean Hayes, Colman Domingo, and Josh Brolin.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office?

The Running Man opened in the theaters last weekend, collecting $16.49 million at the North American box office. It collected $5.7 million at the domestic box office on its second weekend, as per Box Office Mojo. After ten days, the domestic collection of the Stephen King adaptation has reached $26.9 million. It is expected to surpass $30 million in its second week.

Set to beat The Shawshank Redemption’s domestic haul

The Shawshank Redemption is an epic prison drama based on Stephen King’s Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. It was a box office dud in its initial theatrical run, but over the years, it developed a cult classic status, widely acclaimed by film enthusiasts.

The Shawshank Redemption, starring Morgan Freeman, collected $28.7 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime run. The Glen Powell starrer dystopian thriller is less than $2 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Shawshank Redemption.

Worldwide collection update

The Running Man is not running so hard at the overseas box office as well. After ten days, the international box office collection of the film has reached $21.3 million, and with that, the global box office collection has surpassed $48.26 million. It is expected to cross the $50 million mark this week, but hitting $100 million is likely to be challenging. Glen Powell starrer The Running Man was released on November 14.

Box office summary

North America – $26.9 million

International – $21.3 million

Worldwide – $48.2 million

