The latest entry in the Now You See Me film series, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, will complete two weeks in theaters this Friday. With a current global haul of $146.1 million, the threequel is just a few million away from breaking into the top 25 highest-grossing titles of 2025. However, it still has a lot of ground to cover when compared to the global earnings of its predecessors: Now You See Me ($351.7 million – as per Box Office Mojo), and Now You See Me 2 ($334.9 million). It remains to be seen whether it can become the franchise’s top-grossing film.

That said, the threequel has already surpassed several popular 2025 titles, including Tron: Ares, Ballerina, Mickey 17, and Black Phone 2. And now, it is closing in on the worldwide total of a hit 1990s action movie starring John Travolta and Christian Slater. We’re talking about John Woo’s popular 1996 film Broken Arrow. Read on to find out how close Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is to surpassing Broken Arrow at the global box office.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t vs. Broken Arrow – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $36.7 million

International: $109.4 million

Worldwide: $146.1 million

Broken Arrow – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $70.8 million

International: $79.5 million

Worldwide: $150.3 million

As you can see, the heist threequel is currently behind the John Travolta-starrer by around $4.2 million in worldwide earnings. Given its current momentum, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is on track to overtake Broken Arrow in the coming days.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – What It Needs To Enter 2025’s Top 25

As of now, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is the 26th highest-grossing movie of 2025, trailing just behind the global total of Danny Boyle’s zombie horror sequel 28 Years Later, which earned $151.3 million. Given its present momentum, the Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson-starrer needs to earn around $5.2 million globally to outgross it. The heist trilogy is expected to cross this figure in the next few days.

More About Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they use bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their biggest trick yet.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Trailer

