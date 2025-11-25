With a worldwide tally of $160.2 million, the seventh installment in the Predator franchise, Predator: Badlands, has secured a spot among the top 25 highest-grossing films of 2025. Within the franchise, it has already surpassed the global earnings of the first two Predator films (1987 & 1990), Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007), and the 2010 entry, Predators. As of now, Badlands is on the verge of overtaking the 2018 film The Predator and is roughly $17.2 million short of outgrossing the franchise’s current top-grosser, Alien vs. Predator (2004).

At its current momentum, the Elle Fanning starrer Predator: Badlands is on track to become the highest-grossing film in the Predator series before the end of its theatrical run. As the film continues its impressive run, it is now closing in on Antoine Fuqua’s 2016 action film The Magnificent Seven, starring Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, and Ethan Hawke. Here’s how much Predator: Badlands needs to earn to outgross it worldwide.

Predator: Badlands vs. The Magnificent Seven – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $76.6 million

International: $83.6 million

Worldwide: $160.2 million

The Magnificent Seven – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $93.4 million

International: $68.9 million

Worldwide: $162.3 million

As the numbers show, Dan Trachtenberg’s critically acclaimed sci-fi action film currently trails the Denzel Washington-led The Magnificent Seven by about $2.1 million in global earnings. At this pace, Predator: Badlands is expected to surpass The Magnificent Seven very soon.

Predator: Badlands – Next 2025 Box Office Target

As of now, Badlands is the 22nd highest-grossing film of 2025 and is currently trailing just behind the Japanese animated feature Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, which has earned $174 million worldwide. This means Badlands needs just under $14 million more globally to surpass it.

Predator: Badlands – Story & Cast

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Official Trailer

