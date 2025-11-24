Now You See Me: Now You Don’t finishes off its second weekend, losing its top rank to Wicked: For Good at the domestic box office. The film failed to reach the $150 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is, however, missing the global haul of this 2025 horror hit and a place in this year’s top 25 grossers. Keep scrolling for more.

According to reports, a sequel to Now You See Me 3 is already being developed. However, the film is still millions of dollars away from breaking even at the box office. But it has recovered its $90 million production cost in its second weekend and crossed the $100 million milestone as well.

Now See Me 3 crosses $100 million milestone worldwide

Based on Box Office Mojo’s latest entries, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t collected $9.12 million at the domestic box office on its second three-day weekend. It witnessed a decline of 56.6% from last weekend when it opened in the theaters. After ten days, the box office collection of the Jesse Eisenberg starrer reached $36.8 million in North America. The film also lost the #1 rank in the domestic box office chart this weekend due to Wicked: For Good.

The heist sequel has stronger legs at the international box office, collecting over $100 million so far and counting. The overseas cumulative total after its second weekend has reached $109.4 million, and combined with the domestic total, the worldwide collection has surpassed the $146.22 million mark. It is expected to surpass the $150 million mark in its second week.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $36.8 million

International – $109.4 million

Worldwide – $146.2 million

Fails to break into 2025’s top 25 grossers during the second weekend!

Now You See Me 3 performed strongly at the overseas box office during its second weekend. It took a big leap and almost made it into 2025’s top 25 highest-grossing films list. Now You See Me became the 26th highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. It is less than $6 million away from surpassing 28 Years Later’s worldwide haul and becoming the 25th highest-grossing film of 2025.

For the unversed, Danny Boyle‘s 28 Years Later collected $151.3 million at the worldwide box office. To break into 2025’s top 20 highest-grossing films list, the heist film will have to surpass One Battle After Another‘s $202.08 million global total. Now You See Me 3 is expected to cross the $200 million milestone in its third weekend. It will receive steep competition from the latest Universal release, Wicked: For Good.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released on November 14.

