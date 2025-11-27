Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein, is less than 24 hours away from its theatrical release. It’s the season of romance in Bollywood, and Aanand L R’s directorial is expected to continue the streak of success. There’s been an impressive 119% jump in advance booking. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein has registered advance booking worth 2.52 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). It has sold 1 lakh+ tickets across the nation. The romantic drama will enjoy benefits as there’s no other significant release in Bollywood on November 28, 2025.

Maharashtra is currently the best-performing market. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are among others leading circuits. There’s still 24 hours until the big release. Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer will land at a respectable position in advance booking.

Beats Kesari Chapter 2

With a good jump in the last 24 hours, Tere Ishk Mein surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crores) by a considerable margin. Today, it will easily cross Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (2.54 crores), Jaat (2.59 crores), Son Of Sardaar 2 (2.77 crores), De De Pyaar De 2 (2.79 crores), and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2.86 crores).

Post that, the romantic drama will compete with biggies like Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (3.31 crores) and Jolly LLB 3 (3.23 crores), among others.

Where does it stand among romantic pre-sales of 2025?

Even before the big release, Aanand L Rai’s directorial is on a record-breaking spree. Today, it will surpass Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to score the 3rd highest pre-sales for a Bollywood romantic film in 2025. It will only stay behind Saiyaara.

Check out the highest pre-sales for Bollywood romantic grossers in 2025:

Saiyaara: 10.09 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 2.86 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 2.79 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 2.54 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 2.52 crores

