Shehnaaz Gill’s debut production, Ikk Kudi, is gradually moving towards success. It has concluded its fourth weekend on a successful note, recovering 97% of the estimated budget. Scroll below for a detailed day 24 report!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 24

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi earned 13 lakhs on day 24. The Punjabi romantic comedy saw a 62% improvement in box office collection, compared to 8 lakhs garnered the previous day. The ticket windows have gotten congested with multiple releases, but Amarjit Singh Saron’s directorial has concluded its fourth weekend on a good note.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office surge to 4.83 crores. Shehnaaz Gill‘s film is reportedly made on a budget of 5 crores. The makers have recovered 97% of the estimated investments. In a day or two, it will officially enter the safe zone and gain the success tag!

Check out the box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Week 2: 1.88 crores

Week 3: 1.07 crores

Weekend 4: 26 lakhs

Total: 4.83 crores

Competing against Nikka Zaildar 4

Ikk Kudi is currently the sixth highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. It is chasing the domestic lifetime of Nikka Zaildar 4 (5.47 crores) to officially enter the top 5. However, the daily collection will not fall below 10 lakhs. There’s still a considerable gap of 64 lakhs to cover. Only time will tell if the romantic comedy achieves the milestone!

Here are the 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net collection):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Nikka Zaildar 4 – 5.47 crores

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 24

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 4.83 crores

Budget recovery: 97%

India gross: 5.69 crores

Overseas gross: 9 crores

Worldwide gross: 14.69 crores

