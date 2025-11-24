Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection
Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 24 (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill’s debut production, Ikk Kudi, is gradually moving towards success. It has concluded its fourth weekend on a successful note, recovering 97% of the estimated budget. Scroll below for a detailed day 24 report!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 24

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi earned 13 lakhs on day 24. The Punjabi romantic comedy saw a 62% improvement in box office collection, compared to 8 lakhs garnered the previous day. The ticket windows have gotten congested with multiple releases, but Amarjit Singh Saron’s directorial has concluded its fourth weekend on a good note.

The overall earnings at the Indian box office surge to 4.83 crores. Shehnaaz Gill‘s film is reportedly made on a budget of 5 crores. The makers have recovered 97% of the estimated investments. In a day or two, it will officially enter the safe zone and gain the success tag!

Check out the box office breakdown in India (net collection):

  • Week 1: 1.62 crores
  • Week 2: 1.88 crores
  • Week 3: 1.07 crores
  • Weekend 4: 26 lakhs

Total: 4.83 crores

Competing against Nikka Zaildar 4

Ikk Kudi is currently the sixth highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. It is chasing the domestic lifetime of Nikka Zaildar 4 (5.47 crores) to officially enter the top 5. However, the daily collection will not fall below 10 lakhs. There’s still a considerable gap of 64 lakhs to cover. Only time will tell if the romantic comedy achieves the milestone!

Here are the 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net collection):

  1. Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores
  2. Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores
  3. Akaal – 7.80 crores
  4. Guru Nanak Jahaz5.95 crores
  5. Nikka Zaildar 4 – 5.47 crores

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 24

  • Budget: 5 crores
  • India net: 4.83 crores
  • Budget recovery: 97%
  • India gross: 5.69 crores
  • Overseas gross: 9 crores
  • Worldwide gross: 14.69 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 34: Fails To Become Milap Zaveri’s Highest-Grossing Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out