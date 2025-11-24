Bollywood historical war drama 120 Bahadur has concluded its opening week. It isn’t your usual commercial entertainer that would attract the masses. Despite the strong competition, it has maintained a good pace and is now all set to enter Farhan Akhtar’s top 10 highest-grossing films. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 3

According to the official update, 120 Bahadur raked in 4.20 crores on the first Sunday. It saw a slight improvement from the 4.10 crore minted on day 2. The graph maintained an upward trend during the opening weekend despite the fight against De De Pyaar De 2, Mastiii 4, and other releases.

The overall box office collection in India reaches 10.70 crore net. In only 3 days, Razneesh Ghai’s directorial has surpassed Emraan Hashmi’s action thriller, Ground Zero, which collected 7.77 crores in its lifetime. Including taxes, the gross earnings now stand at 12.62 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) here:

Day 1: 2.40 crores

Day 2: 4.10 crores

Day 3: 4.20 crores

Total: 10.70 crores

Set to enter Farhan Akhtar’s top 10 Bollywood grossers

120 Bahadur has axed the domestic lifetime of Farhan Akhtar’s 2017 film, Lucknow Central (10.57 crores). Today, it will beat Rock On 2 (11.50 crores) and officially enter his top 10 highest-grossing films of all time.

Check out Farhan Akhtar’s highest-grossing Bollywood films below:

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013): 103.5 crores Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): 90 crores Dil Dhadakne Do (2015): 76.88 crores Wazir (2016): 41.02 crores Shaadi Ke Side Effects (2014): 34.4 crores Karthik Calling Kartik (2010): 26.92 crores Rock On (2008): 25.30 crores The Sky Is Pink (2019): 15 crores Luck By Chance (2009): 12.25 crores Rock On 2 (2016): 11.5 crores

120 Bahadur Box Office Summary Day 2

India net: 10.70 crores

India gross: 12.62 crores

