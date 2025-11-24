Wicked: For Good has landed within the predicted range on its opening weekend in North America. It has collected strong numbers at the domestic box office in its debut, surpassing even Lilo & Stitch and other tentpole movies, except for one, on its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The audience is loving the movie, and it has received a strong 95% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes site. The audience says, “A deeply cinematic culmination of Wicked, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande cast a spellbinding final enchantment — this time For Good.” However, the critics’ rating stands at 70%. Given the magnitude of its debut weekend, the film is expected to be among the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2025.

Wicked: For Good’s box office collection on its opening weekend in North America

Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, Wicked: For Good starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande debuted at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. The musical fantasy sequel has collected $150 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office, which is around 33% more than the $112.5 million debut of Wicked a year ago.

3-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday, day 1 – $68.9 million

Saturday, day 2 – $43.3 million

Sunday, day 3 – $37.8 million

Total – $150 million

Records set by Wicked: For Good, with its opening weekend collection at the domestic box office

It is the second-biggest opening weekend of the year, only behind A Minecarft Movie’s $162.7 million debut.

A Minecraft Movie – $162.7 million Wicked: For Good – $150 million Lilo & Stitch – $146 million Superman – $125 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $117.6 million

The Wicked sequel is also the second biggest opening weekend of all time among Universal movies and is only behind Jurassic World’s $208.8 million debut.

Jurassic World – $208.8 million Wicked: For Good – $150 million Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – $148 million Furious 7 – $147.2 million The Super Mario Bros Movie – $146.4 million

Ariana Grande’s film has also registered the 8th biggest three-day domestic debut among films released in the post-COVID era. To achieve this, it has beaten Lilo & Stitch and the Super Mario Bros Movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – $260.1 million Deadpool & Wolverine – $211.4 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – $187.4 million Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – $181.3 million A Minecraft Movie – $162.7 million Barbie – $162 million Inside Out 2 – $154.2 million Wicked: For Good – $150 million The Super Mario Bros Movie – $146.4 million Lilo & Stitch – $146 million

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked: For Good was released in theaters on November 21.

