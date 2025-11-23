Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third installment in the Now You See Me film series, hit the big screen on November 14, 2025, and is now in its second week in theaters. With a current global haul of $84.6 million, the heist film has yet to enter the top 40 highest-grossing titles of 2025. To reach that spot, the Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson-starrer must surpass the current 40th title, A Working Man, which stands at $88.2 million worldwide (Box Office Mojo), a gap it’s expected to close within the next few days.

Now, the question is: how does Now You See Me: Now You Don’t compare with the worldwide earnings of the first two films, both of which were commercially successful ventures? And how much must the threequel earn to match, or even outperform, the earnings-to-budget ratios of its predecessors? Let’s break down the numbers.

Now You See Me Franchise – Earnings & Budgets Comparison

Let’s first take a look at how the third film is performing at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t – Box Office Summary

North America: $30.4 million

International: $54.2 million

Worldwide: $84.6 million

Now, here’s how the first two films performed relative to their production budgets:

Now You See Me (2013)

Worldwide Earnings: $351.7 million

Production Budget: $75 million

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Worldwide Earnings: $334.9 million

Production Budget: $120 million

Based on these figures, the first film earned roughly 4.69x its production budget, while the sequel achieved about 2.79x its budget. In comparison, the latest installment, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, was made on an estimated $90 million budget. This means that to outperform the earnings-to-budget ratios of the first two entries, the third film would need to reach approximately $422.1 million and $251.1 million worldwide, respectively.

However, given the unpredictable post-COVID box office landscape, it remains unclear whether the new film can meet or exceed the earnings-to-budget performance of its predecessors. The verdict should become clear in the coming weeks.

Now You See Me Now You Don’t – Story & Cast

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the heist film follows a new group of magicians who team up with the original Horsemen to steal a priceless diamond from a dangerous heiress. As they uncover her crimes, they use bold illusions and clever teamwork to expose her and pull off their biggest trick yet.

Now You See Me Now You Don’t – Official Trailer

