Tron: Ares is inches away from surpassing a 2025 animated flop at the domestic box office. The Jared Leto starrer will move closer to entering 2025’s top 20 grossers at the North American box office. Achieving this feat will be a symbolic win for the Disney tentpole movie despite its underwhelming box office run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi film released in October is already a box office failure, and the studio is expected to suffer a loss of more than $130 million. The sci-fi flick suffered due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, and despite the strong visuals and Nine Inch Nails’ electrifying music, the film ultimately became a financial failure.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

Based on Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Tron: Ares collected just $27k at the domestic box office on its day 42. The film has been consistently witnessing huge drops in box office dailies, and this Thursday, it dropped by 69.2% from the previous Thursday. Therefore, the domestic total for Jared Leto’s film has reached $72.92 million in North America. It is currently the #22 highest-grossing film of 2025 at the domestic box office.

Inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of Elio

Elio is a Walt Disney Pictures movie by the Pixar Animation Studios. The animated film, directed by Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, and Madeline Sharafian, failed to become a box office success despite receiving positive reviews from critics. It collected $72.98 million at the domestic box office across 84 days. Tron: Ares is less than $1 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Elio and once again move closer to entering the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2025 list domestically.

A few days back, Black Phone 2 surpassed Jared Leto‘s sci-fi flop at the domestic box office. Tron: Ares might once again take the lead at the North American box office and break into 2025’s top 20 grossers at the domestic box office. Black Phone 2 collected $75.38 million in North America.

More about Tron: Ares

The film’s momentum has dropped drastically, and there is now more competition. The cinemas are filled with several new movies, and they have been performing much better than the Disney sci-fi flick did at the same point in time. Therefore, reaching the $150 million milestone worldwide is likely to be a significant challenge for Leto’s movie. Tron: Ares was released on October 10.

Box Office Summary

North America – $72.9 million

International – $68.8 million

Worldwide – $141.7 million

