Wicked, released in 2024, is the highest-grossing musical adaptation, and its sequel, Wicked: For Good, is also up for big things. The sequel has already registered one of the biggest previews ever at the domestic box office. It has also collected winning numbers at the overseas box office in just two days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Wicked sequel is headed for a magnificent opening weekend at the domestic and global box office. The latest movie began its rollout on Wednesday and Thursday in 59 markets, as per a report. The previous film collected $758.7 million at the worldwide box office, becoming one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2024.

Wicked: For Good’s box office collection across overseas markets

According to Deadline‘s report, Wicked: For Good has been released in 59 overseas markets on Wednesday and Thursday. It added 19 more on Friday. In just two days, the Wicked sequel collected $14.9 million at the overseas box office. It includes $5.8 million collection from Australia, Korea, and Germany on Wednesday. On Thursday, it added another $8 million, bringing the cumulative total to $14.9 million.

The media outlet’s report also mentioned that the two-day overseas cume includes the UK and Ireland’s $1.4 million double-bill previews. The film earned $2.3 million in Australia.

Opening weekend collection update

Wicked: For Good recorded the biggest preview collection of the year at the North American box office. It grossed $30.8 million in domestic previews. The Wicked sequel is tracking to earn between $130 million and $150 million on its opening weekend.

What is the film about?

Elphaba hides in the forest, fighting to reveal the Wizard’s lies, while Glinda becomes Oz’s beloved Good Witch despite missing their broken friendship. As Glinda prepares to marry Fiyero, failed attempts to reconcile spark significant changes for everyone—especially after a girl from Kansas arrives. When Oz turns against Elphaba, the two must reunite one last time to face the truth and shape the future of their world. Wicked: For Good was released on November 21.

