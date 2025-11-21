Now You See Me: Now You Don’t keeps moving along with a steady confidence as it leans on its loyal crowds overseas. The movie seems to know where its strength lies, and it shows in the numbers. China has given it a strong push, and even Russia has turned into a surprising supporter. With more than $50 million already collected overseas, the movie enters its second weekend with the pace needed to reach the $100 million worldwide mark. The makers knew their international base would come to the rescue again, and that prediction appears to be lining up.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Box Office Performance: US Reception Slows the Heist Sequel’s Domestic Momentum

The American heist sequel, built off the success of the first two films, now stands at more than $80 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. The response at home in the US tells a more muted story, though. It has stayed on top of the daily and weekend charts since release, but the momentum feels fragile. Ariana Grande’s Wicked for Good arrives this Friday, and the trade circle is already whispering that Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is about to hand over its crown. A new release with that kind of fan pull tends to rearrange the charts in no time.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Box Office Summary

North America – $26.4 million

International – $54.2 million

Worldwide – $80.6 million

High Budget Creates Pressure on the Film’s Break-Even Point

The real tension hides behind the production budget, which climbed to $90 million this time. That number casts a long shadow because the movie has pulled lower figures than the first two installments so far in both domestic and overseas markets. The earlier movies rode their own wave of charm and landed higher totals during their runs. This new sequel needs a strong follow-through if it wants to reach a safe zone and avoid long discussions about missed expectations.

The Heist Crew Overtakes Gabby’s Dollhouse at the Worldwide Box Office

Even then, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has managed to outgross Universal’s 2025 sleeper surprise, the PG-13 family title Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie. That film wrapped its run with a worldwide total of $79 million and settled at the 43rd position among the year’s highest-grossing movies. Gabby’s Dollhouse stepped into cinemas as a niche project with limited studio push and still walked away safely after breaking even. The fact that the new heist movie has already passed it adds a small mark of relief to its journey.

The chase now moves toward Regretting You, the Colleen Hoover adaptation starring Mason Thames. The romantic drama has surpassed $83 million worldwide and continues to draw crowds to theaters. It has already entered the profitable space and holds the title of the third-highest-grossing romantic drama of the year.

Both films are racing toward the three-figure milestone, though the gap suggests that Now You See Me: Now You Don’t may glide past Regretting You within a couple of days. The heist crew may not be celebrating loudly yet, but the climb continues and all eyes stay fixed on how quickly the three-digit mark arrives.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Predator: Badlands Worldwide Box Office: Overtakes Ana De Armas’ Ballerina & Becomes Second-Highest Predator Movie Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News