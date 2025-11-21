Predator Badlands is moving through the box office with the confidence of a hunter that already knows it owns the territory. The film has pulled in $139.4 million worldwide since arriving earlier this month, sliding past the $137.2 million haul of Ballerina, the John Wick spinoff that many expected to hold its ground. The numbers speak with a certain smugness, as if Badlands is enjoying the surprise it has delivered.

Predator: Badlands Box Office Performance: A Surprising Revival for A Franchise Once Considered Finished

The victory feels especially bold for a franchise once left for dead until Prey revived interest in 2022. The franchise dates back to the 1980s and has generated more than $580 million across its history, trailing behind the John Wick universe, which has amassed an impressive haul of over $1 billion.

Even so, Predator Badlands arrived with the energy of a series ready to rise again. It opened with the biggest weekend the franchise has ever seen and has already become the second-highest-grossing Predator movie, trailing only The Predator from 2018 with its $160.5 million total.

Predator: Badlands Box Office Summary

North America- $69.2 million

International – $70.1 million

Worldwide – $139.4 million

Ballerina Struggles as One of the Lowest Earners in the John Wick Universe

Badlands’ competitor has not had the same luck. Ballerina now sits as the second-lowest earner in the Wick universe, placed only above the original 2014 film that reached $86 million. Ana de Armas may play a deadly figure on screen, but the box office has remained strangely unmoved.

For now, Predator Badlands holds the 27th global spot on the 2025 chart, per Box Office Mojo. Its next obstacle is a very different creature altogether. Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy sits right above it with $140.4 million, daring Dek and his universe-hopping hunt to climb further.

A Bold New Direction For The Predator Story

Predator: Badlands has earned a Certified Fresh 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and an even stronger audience score of 95%. This chapter breaks tradition in a bold way. The story leaves Earth, jumps far into the future, and puts a Yautja at the center as the hero. Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi plays Dek, a young Yautja guided by Elle Fanning’s android Thia while hunting prey said to be unkillable. Prey director Dan Trachtenberg returned to steer the film.

Trachtenberg is already working on another sequel, though it has not received an official green light. Whispers behind the scenes hint at something fans have imagined for years. Producer Ben Rosenblatt says the holy grail would be bringing Arnold Schwarzenegger back. Arnold has met with Trachtenberg a few times and seems genuinely interested. The team sounds hopeful that conversations after Badlands will open a path for his return.

But for now, Predator Badlands continues its hunt in theaters, carrying the swagger of a franchise that has suddenly remembered how to roar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

