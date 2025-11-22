Zootopia 2 is outperforming the most trending anime movie of the year, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s pre-sales collection at the box office in China. Despite starting with almost $1 million behind, the Disney animation has picked up momentum and is now outperforming it. It is among the biggest pre-sales of any Hollywood movie in China since Avatar: The Way of Water. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sequel is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, and Shakira reprised their roles from the first film. Ke Huy Quan, along with Andy Samberg, Fortune Feimster, David Strathairn, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk, joined the cast in this sequel. In the early screening, people have praised Quan’s performance.

How much has the film earned in pre-sales after 5 days at the Chinese box office?

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Zootopia 2’s Wednesday opening day collection has already surpassed that of any other Disney animation’s actual opening day in China, with pre-sales alone in the post-COVID era. 155k screenings have already been opened for bookings, which is a record for non-Chinese films this early in the pre-sales period. After five days of pre-sales, Zootopia 2 collected $16.5 million in pre-sales at the box office in China. This refers to the period from November 25 to 30. There are four days to go.

5-day pre-sales collection breakdown

Tuesday previews – $416k

Wednesday, opening day – $6.7 million

Thursday, day 2 – $1.4 million

Friday, day 3 – $2.1 million

Saturday, day 4 – $4.4 million

Sunday, day 5 – $1.4 million

Total – $16.5 million

Outperforms Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle at the same point

Zootopia 2 began its pre-sales in China, trailing behind Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle by $1 million. The Disney animation has outgrossed the Japanese anime movie’s collection at the same point in time. It is currently tracking to score more than $30 million in pre-sales and could beat F9‘s pre-sales collection post-COVID for Hollywood.

Opening weekend projection for Zootopia 2 in China

The sequel could even beat Avatar: The Way of Water’s $57.1 million and Godzilla Vs Kong’s $69.2 million opening weekend collections as the 2nd biggest opening weekend for Hollywood films in the post-pandemic era. However, it might not beat F9’s $136.1 million opening weekend at the Chinese box office. Since Zootopia 2 has a five-day opening, it might even challenge F9’s opening in China. It will be released in China on Wednesday, November 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

