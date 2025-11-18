Walt Disney Studios has released the first teaser trailer for its highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the animated hit Moana. The teaser trailer offers viewers a mesmerizing first look at the island of Motunui.

Dwayne Johnson & Catherine Laga’aia Lead The Starcast

The adaptation officially stars newcomer Catherine Laga’aia in the role of Moana. Alongside her, superstar Dwayne Johnson is set to reprise his iconic role as the shape-shifting demigod Maui.

Live Action Moana’s First Look

The first look features Laga’aia beautifully performing lines from the iconic song “How Far I’ll Go,” bringing the film’s well-known music to life and capturing the audience’s attention. The teaser also reveals information about returning characters from the initial movie, including Moana’s sidekick Hei-Hei, and it further provides a subtle look at Maui’s powerful form.

Rounding out the multi-star cast are John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui; Frankie Adams as her mother, Sina; and Rena Owen as the revered Gramma Tala. The live-action film Moana is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton). The film is produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. The hat of the executive producer is worn by Auli‘i Cravalho, who also serves as the original voice of Moana.

Walt Disney Studios is slated to release Moana in India on 10th July 2026.

