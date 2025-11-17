Predator: Badlands is achieving box office milestones, continuing its strong performance. It became the Predator franchise’s top grosser in its second weekend only at the domestic box office. It has also crossed its first major milestone worldwide, and with that, it has also emerged as the franchise’s second-highest-grossing installment. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, this is the seventh film in the Predator film series. According to reports, this is the most expensive film in the franchise, with a break-even target below the $300 million mark. The film is one of the trending movies worldwide. It still has a few more days left before Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2 grab the spotlight.

Predator: Badlands crosses $100 million milestone worldwide!

According to Box Office Mojo, Predator: Badlands collected $13.0 million on its second weekend at the domestic box office. The Elle Fanning-starrer landed in the 3rd spot in the domestic rankings this weekend. The film collected a solid $16.1 million on its second weekend at the international box office, with a 59% drop from the previous weekend.

After its second weekend, the film’s overseas collection reached $70 million. It has earned this collection across 52 overseas markets. Adding that to the film’s domestic total, the worldwide collection crossed $100 million milestone. Its global total stands at $136.3 million cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $66.3 million

International – $70.0 million

Worldwide – $136.3 million

Becomes the 2nd highest-grossing film in the franchise

In one weekend, the sci-fi flick has surpassed the global hauls of Predator and Predators to become the second-highest-grossing film in the Predator film series. Predators collected $127.2 million in its lifetime and was the second-highest-grosser. After surpassing the 2010 release, Badlands is now the second-highest-grossing film in the main franchise.

The Predator (2018) – $160.5 million Predator: Badlands (2025) – $136.3 million Predators (2010) – $127.2 million Predator (1987) – $98.2 million Predator 2 (1990) – $57.1 million

Predator: Badlands, starring Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, was released on November 7.

