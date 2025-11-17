Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, has achieved its second and final major milestone at the worldwide box office. It is a new milestone in Anderson’s career. This is the 17th Hollywood film of this year to achieve this global milestone. The film has lost more than 150 screens in North America and will soon leave the theaters as well. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Anderson is known for films like Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and Punch-Drunk Love. This Leo-led movie is a critical success and is expected to earn PTA the Best Director nod at the Oscars. He is the only filmmaker to have won Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival, the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival, and the Silver and Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival.

One Battle After Another’s box office collection in North America after its 8th weekend

According to the latest report by Box Office Mojo, Paul Thomas Anderson’s film collected $500k on its 8th weekend domestically. The film dropped by 41% from last weekend at the North American box office despite losing 152 theaters. After 52 days of release, the domestic total of One Battle After Another is $70.17 million.

Crosses $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office

In its 8th weekend, Paul Thomas Anderson’s political thriller has reached a cumulative total of $130.1 million at the international box office. The film has earned this collection in over 76 overseas markets. Therefore, combining the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide cume hits $200.27 million. It is the 17th Hollywood film of the year to reach this milestone at the worldwide box office.

Check out the latest worldwide collection breakdown of the film

North America – $70.2 million

International – $130.1 million

Worldwide – $200.3 million

A new benchmark in Paul Thomas Anderson’s career

This Leonardo DiCaprio-led film is not only the highest-grossing film in Paul Thomas Anderson’s career but also the first and only film to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide. It is also the most expensive film in his career, as it reportedly has a production budget between $130 million and $175 million.

One Battle After Another, released in September, is now available for purchase and rental on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office: Akaza’s Return Is Less Than $10M Away From Hitting Another Significant Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News