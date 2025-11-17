Jesse Eisenberg’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t failed to land within the projected range on its opening weekend in North America. It has scored the lowest opening weekend in the trilogy. Luckily, it is the top film in the domestic rankings, beating Glen Powell’s The Running Man. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has been awarded with a B+ on the CinemaScore, and the reviews are also mixed for this threequel. However, it did have a solid opening in China, and this might prove to be a significant factor in its theatrical run.

Now You See Me 3’s opening weekend collection at the domestic box office

As per Box Office Mojo’s data, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released across 3,403 theaters in North America. It has also been revealed that the film collected $21.3 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It experienced a sharp 32.5% drop on Sunday.

3-day opening weekend collection breakdown

Friday, day 1 – $8.4 million

Saturday, Day 2 – $7.7 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $5.2 million

Total – $21.3 million

Registers the lowest opening weekend in the trilogy

The trilogy began with Now You See Me in 2013, and its success led to two more sequels. The OG film collected $29.3 million on its opening weekend in North America. It is the biggest debut weekend in the franchise. Initially, Now You See Me 3 was projected to earn between $22 million and $27 million on its debut weekend, which would have landed it either on par with the second film or above it. Unfortunately, that did not happen!

Check out the opening weekend collections of the Now You See Me movies at the domestic box office

Now You See Me (2013) – $29.3 million Now You See Me 2 (2016) – $22.3 million Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025) – $21.3 million

Both the previous films earned more than $300 million at the worldwide box office. Soon Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2 will hit the screens, and it might give a tough time to Now You See Me 3 at the box office. The third film collected a strong $75.5 million on its opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t was released on November 14.

