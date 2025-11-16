Keanu Reeves starrer Good Fortune did not even complete a month at the cinemas. The film, despite opening to positive reviews, fails to become a box office success. It is edging closer to recovering its moderate budget at the worldwide box office, but it is proving to be a big struggle for it. Keep scrolling to find out how much more it needs to recover its reported production cost.

Aziz Ansari, best known for his role in Parks and Recreation, made his directorial debut with this 2025 supernatural comedy. He also played a key role in the film alongside Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, and Sandra Oh. The critics on Rotten Tomatoes wrote, “A promising directorial feature debut by Aziz Ansari, Good Fortune’s socially-minded humor is given wings by Keanu Reeves’ heavenly comedic timing.”

Good Fortune at the worldwide box office

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Good Fortune collected just $32k on day 28 at the domestic box office. It dropped by 71.7% from last week and is running in 746 theaters only in North America. The Keanu Reeves-led movie collected $16.4 million after twenty-eight days at the North American box office. The international total for the film stands at $6.8 million. Thus, the worldwide total of the movie is $23.24 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $16.4 million

International – $6.8 million

Worldwide – $23.2 million

How much more does it need to recover its production cost?

According to media reports, the Keanu Reeves-led film is a moderately budgeted project, which lowers its risk of becoming a box office flop. It was produced at $30 million. However, the film is still failing even to recover its budget. Good Fortune is still approximately $7 million away from reaching $30 million and recouping its budget. To achieve box office success and break even, it needs $75 million, which is currently impossible for it to earn.

More about the film

In Good Fortune, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (played by Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (played by Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (played by Seth Rogen). Owing to the film’s underwhelming box office run, it has been made available on digital platforms. The film made its digital debut via PVOD on November 7. People can rent or purchase it on major platforms, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and YouTube.

