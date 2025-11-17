The Ufotable production, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, is now making noise over its big release in China. It was expected to rewrite history in the debut weekend, but unfortunately, it fell short of expectations. But there are also reasons to celebrate as Haruo Sotozaki‘s directorial has registered 3 big opening weekend records. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle China Box Office Day 3 Collection

According to Luiz Fernando, Akaza’s Return wrapped up its opening weekend, grossing $52.7 million in China. After garnering $20.8 million on Saturday, the Japanese animated dark fantasy action film suffered an unexpected 38.46% dip on day 3, bringing in $12.8 million.

The word-of-mouth is tremendous, but there are several obstacles. First of all, the screenings reduced from 175K on the opening day to 166K on Sunday. There are also political tensions, which are impacting the footfalls.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown at the China box office:

Previews: $2.7 million

Day 1: $16.5 million

Day 2: $20.8 million

Day 3: $12.8 million

Total: $52.7 million

Achieves 3 major milestones!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was initially predicted to clock a debut weekend of around $55-65 million in China. However, it performed below expectations. Akaza’s Return still managed to clock 3 big records:

Biggest 3-day weekend for a Japanese film in China (surpassing Suzume’s $49.9million). 2nd biggest opening weekend for anime films in China (only behind The First Slam Dunk’s four-day weekend of $55.2million). Biggest debut weekend for a non-Chinese film in 2025 (going way past Jurassic World Rebirth‘s $25.8 million and Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s $25.4million)

All eyes on the Monday test

The Monday collections in China would be crucial for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. There’s been a further reduction in screen count. On day 4, Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial will have 129K screenings. It has earned $1 million in pre-sales. It is now to be seen how well Akaza’s Return holds its fort at the Chinese box office.

