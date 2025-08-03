Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is unstoppable at the Japanese box office. It surpassed the lifetime collections of Ponyo yesterday. And now, in only 24 hours, it has knocked down Avatar and two others to emerge as the 12th highest-grossing film domestically. Scroll below for a detailed day 16 box office report!

Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 16

As per Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle minted $6.8 million on day 16. It witnessed an impressive 79% jump in the last 24 hours as $3.8 million was added to the kitty the previous day. The overall box office collection in Japan surges to ¥16.81 billion ($112.8 million).

The first part of the Infinity Castle trilogy, Akaza Returns, has also become the 16th most-watched film in the history of Japan, securing 12.1 million+ admissions. It has left behind Tom Cruise‘s The Last Samurai, which had registered 12.1 million admissions in its lifetime.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now the 12th highest-grosser in Japan

The latest Demon Slayer movie has also knocked down the lifetime earnings of Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram (¥15.8 billion), along with Avatar (¥15.9 billion) and The First Slam Dunk (¥16.48 billion).

The next target is Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (¥17.30 billion) followed by Bayside Shakedown 2 (¥17.35 billion) for its official entry into the top 10 highest-grossing films in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Summary (15 Days)

Day 1: ¥1.64 billion($11.2million)

Day 3: ¥5.52 billion ($37.5 million)

Day 4: ¥7.31 billion ($49.7 million)

Day 7: ¥10.7 billion ($72.4 million)

Day 14: ¥15.17 billion ($102.2 million)

Day 15: ¥15.74 billion ($106 million)

Day 16: ¥16.81 billion ($112.8 million)

More about Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, the fourth installment of the Demon Slayer films is produced by Ufotable. It was released in theatres in Japan on July 18, 2025.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns is heading for its international release starting August 12, 2025.

