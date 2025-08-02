The Japanese dark fantasy animated action film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is having a glorious run at the domestic box office. Just yesterday, it surpassed Suzume’s lifetime collections. Now, in only 24 hours, it has emerged as the 15th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. Scroll below for a detailed day 15 update!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 15

As per Luiz Fernando, Infinity Castle added $3.8 million to the kitty on day 15. It witnessed a 19% jump compared to $3.2 million earned the previous day. The overall collection in Japan now surges to $106 million (¥15.74 billion). It has registered a staggering 11.3 million admissions in slightly over two weeks.

Infinity Castle has also emerged as the 17th most-watched film of all time in Japan. It has surpassed Suzume’s lifetime ticket sales in only 15 days, which is huge!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle beats Ponyo

In the local currency, the latest Demon Slayer movie has axed the lifetime collections of the 2008 Japanese animated fantasy film, Ponyo (¥15.50 billion).

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now the 15th highest-grossing film in the history of the Japanese box office. The next target for Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial is Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram (¥15.80 billion), which will be easily surpassed today. Akaza Returns is unstoppable at the domestic ticket windows!

Where does the Infinity Castle stand among Demon Slayer movies?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is the second highest-grossing film in the franchise. It left behind Swordsmith Village ($29.52 million) and The Hashira Training ($14.97 million) in its first weekend.

The ultimate target is to beat The Mugen Train ($386.4 million), which is the highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.

Box Office Summary (15 Days)

Day 1: ¥1.64 billion($11.2million)

Day 3: ¥5.52 billion ($37.5 million)

Day 4: ¥7.31 billion ($49.7 million)

Day 7: ¥10.7 billion ($72.4 million)

Day 14: ¥15.17 billion ($102.2 million)

Day 15: ¥15.74 billion ($106 million)

