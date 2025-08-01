Akaza Returns, the first part of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy, is shining bright at the domestic box office. In only two weeks, it has emerged as the 16th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. But Haruo Sotozaki‘s directorial still needs a 278% jump to beat the lifetime of The Mugen Train. Scroll below for a detailed day 14 update!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 14

As per the latest report by Luiz Fernando, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has accumulated $102.2 million (¥15.17 billion) in Japan. It earned $3.2 million on the second Thursday.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle has emerged as the 20th most-watched film in the history of Japan by registering admission of $10.8 million in only 14 days. It has surpassed E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which witnessed ticket sales of 10.7 million in its lifetime.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle beats Suzume

In the local currency, the Infinity Castle movie has also crossed Suzume (¥14.94 billion) to emerge as the 16th highest-grossing film of all time. That too, in a span of only two weeks, which is noteworthy!

Infinity Castle vs The Mugen Train at the Japan Box Office

The highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train, concluded its lifetime at ¥40.43 billion ($386.4K) back in 2020.

Infinity Castle had crossed the $100 million mark in less than two weeks, but it still needs a whopping 278% jump to gain the #1 spot. The run is strong, and there are possibilities that it will reach somewhere near, if not beat the OG film at the Japanese box office.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Box Office Summary

Day 1: ¥1.64 billion($11.2million)

Opening Weekend (3-day): ¥5.52 billion ($37.5 million)

Extended Opening Weekend (4-day): ¥7.31 billion ($49.7 million)

Week 1: ¥10.7 billion ($72.4 million)

Week 2: ¥15.17 billion ($102.2 million)

