Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is enjoying a fantastic run in Japan. It continued the streak of success and remained the #1 choice of the audience even during the second weekend. The latest update is here, and the Japanese animated dark fantasy action film has axed the lifetime of Frozen II and 4 other biggies at the domestic box office. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Japan Box Office Collection

As per the latest estimates, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has accumulated ¥13.55 billion ($91.6 million) at the Japanese box office. It enjoyed another good day, adding $4.6 million to the kitty on July 28, 2025.

Like the second weekend, Infinity Castle also remained the leading choice on Monday, leaving behind other releases like Kokuho and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, among others.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown:

Day 1: ¥1.64 billion($11.2million)

Opening Weekend (3-day): ¥5.52 billion ($37.5 million)

Extended Opening Weekend (4-day): ¥7.31 billion ($49.7 million)

Week 1: ¥10.7 billion ($72.4 million)

Weekend 2 (3-day): ¥12.87 billion ($86.8 million)

Day 11: ¥13.55 billion ($91.6 million)

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle beats five films in Japan

The record-breaking spree continues as Haruo Sotozaki‘s directorial has left behind as many as five more biggies. It now ranks as the 24th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan, having surpassed Frozen II (¥13.37 billion), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (¥13.50 billion), Armageddon (¥13.50 billion), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (¥13.50 billion), and Bohemian Rhapsody (¥13.51 billion).

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle

It is the first part of the trilogy, and follows the events of The Hashira Training. Infinity Castle is produced by Ufotable and released in Japan on July 18, 2025. It is heading for a wide release in international circuits like the US, India, Philippines, Cambodia, among others in August and September.

