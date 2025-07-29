The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the latest Marvel superhero movie, has received a strong response from critics and opened impressively at the box office, both domestically and internationally. It currently boasts an impressive 87% critics’ score and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, along with a solid 7.5/10 IMDb user rating.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed nearly $217 million worldwide. But like most big-budget productions, this Fantastic Four reboot also features several deleted scenes that didn’t make the final cut. Read on to find out what was left out, and why.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Deleted Scenes

In a recent interview with Collider, director Matt Shakman revealed what scenes couldn’t make it to the final version of The Fantastic Four reboot — and why. He said that there were several scenes related to the tour of the Baxter Building, Reed’s Mister Fantastic show, and Ben on The Dating Game, among others.

These scenes were intended to focus on the superheroes’ lives before they gained their incredible powers. And since the movie takes place four years after the incident, the makers initially felt there was a need to explain what the characters had been doing in those four years. However, most of these scenes were ultimately deleted, likely to maintain a crisp screenplay and avoid placing too much emphasis on their backstories.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Plot & Cast

The film is set in a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach)—who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

