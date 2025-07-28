Back in December 2024, Taylor Swift wrapped up her almost two-year-long Eras Tour. It might have been exhausting, but it quickly became one of the most successful musical tours of all time, raking in billions of dollars. The pop star then took a break to recharge before diving back into her work.

Over the last couple of months, Taylor has been seen vacationing and chilling with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The two wanted to soak in every moment of the break before they got back to their respective schedules. And it looks like it’s time for her to return to work since she was spotted filming for something new.

Did Taylor Swift Film A Music Video For Her Upcoming Album?

According to The US Sun, the singer was recently spotted filming her next secret project in Los Angeles. It seems like Taylor has finally wrapped up her much-needed break and is all set to return to her musical endeavors again. “Taylor was in Los Angeles on Thursday filming a new music video,” a source said.

“It was so top secret that those working on set were not even allowed to hear the song, only the beat,” the insider further told the portal. It is to be noted that Taylor’s last album was The Tortured Poets Department, which she released on April 19, 2024. This was her eleventh studio album.

Now, it looks like it’s time for the next chapter, and fans cannot help but be excited. They were already expecting something soon since Taylor has not gone a year without releasing new music since 2016. And it seems like the plan is not changing anytime soon with her recent filming schedule.

🚨 Taylor Swift on set for a new music video shoot pic.twitter.com/TjgE5r0XXb — Base Pop (@popbhase) July 27, 2025

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Romance & Off Time Together

“Even though she’s been taking time off from touring and working a lot to spend time with Travis, there are still projects she’s working on, which will no doubt please fans,” the source claimed.

The couple spent a lot of time during the break because they knew they would not get the opportunity again once both of them return to work. Travis recently shared some images from their off-work adventures, which was a rare occurrence since they usually keep their romance off social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

While Taylor Swift is reportedly back in the studios filming her next music videos and finalizing her songs, Travis, the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, is back in training camp with his team ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds recently unveiled 13 wax statues honoring Taylor’s successful Eras Tour, which will be displayed across five continents.

