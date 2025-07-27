The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel’s latest superhero film, has been making headlines for all the right reasons. In addition to earning positive reviews from many critics (with an impressive 87% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes), the reboot has also received a strong user rating on IMDb. Moreover, it’s easily the highest-rated Fantastic Four movie yet on IMDb, outperforming the previous three installments – Fantastic Four (2005), Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), and Fantastic Four (2015 reboot).

Earlier this month, James Gunn’s DC superhero film Superman also garnered a warm reception from both critics and audiences. But when it comes to IMDb ratings, which of the two cinematic reboots holds the edge? Let’s find out.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps vs. James Gunn’s Superman – IMDb Ratings Compared

As of now, the Fantastic Four reboot holds a solid IMDb rating of 7.5/10. That puts it slightly ahead of the critically acclaimed Marvel film Thunderbolts* (7.3/10) and well above Captain America: Brave New World (5.6/10).

However, when compared to James Gunn’s Superman reboot, the Fantastic Four reboot falls just short, as Superman currently holds a slightly higher IMDb score of 7.6/10. Interestingly, when it comes to audience reception on Rotten Tomatoes, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has a slight edge with a 93% audience score, compared to Superman’s 92%.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Plot & Cast

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

