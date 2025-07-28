Following its theatrical release a few years ago, this brutal and intense revenge drama is now blowing up on streaming, too. With a 90% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a gripping story packed with raw emotion and stunning visuals, it’s the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll.

We are talking about the 2022 epic action drama The Northman, starring Alexander Skarsgård in the lead role. According to FlixPatrol, the film landed in the top 10 most popular movies streaming globally on Netflix on July 27, 2025, standing at the sixth place (at the time of writing). If you missed it in theaters or want to watch it again, here’s where you can stream it right now.

The Northman: Plot & Cast

Directed by Robert Eggers (Lighthouse, Nosferatu), The Northman follows the story of Amleth (played by Alexander Skarsgård), a Viking prince who witnesses the brutal murder of his father, King Aurvandill (played by Ethan Hawke), and is forced to run away from his own home.

Years later, Amleth transforms into a fierce and battle-hardened warrior, and he decides to return to his homeland to avenge his father’s murder and to take back what was wrongfully taken from him. The movie also features Nicole Kidman as Amleth’s mother, Claes Bang as his uncle, Anya Taylor-Joy as a mysterious sorceress, and Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool.

Peak cinema! So far the best movie of 2022 imo!#TheNorthman #Eggers never disappoints! pic.twitter.com/OKn6WCFz0r — Vic Ky (@vickyronaldovr1) May 12, 2022

The Northman: Critical Response & Audience Ratings

The film holds an impressive critics’ score of 90% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “A bloody revenge epic and breathtaking visual marvel, The Northman finds filmmaker Robert Eggers expanding his scope without sacrificing any of his signature style.” The Northman also holds a solid user rating of 7/10 on IMDb.

Where To Stream The Northman?

As of now, The Northman is available to stream in India on Netflix. It can also be rented on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 for ₹99. In the U.S., the film is currently streaming on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, and several other on-demand digital platforms.

The Northman Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release Update: Here’s When & Where To Stream It Online After $280 Million+ Box Office Success!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News