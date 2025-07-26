The supernatural horror movie Final Destination: Bloodlines had an excellent run at the box office and is now set to be available to viewers for free. It has received its home streaming network, and people who are subscribed to that OTT platform can watch it in the comfort of their homes and whenever they want. Keep scrolling for the deets.

All you need to know about the movie.

Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise, directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. It features Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.

Final Destination: Bloodlines was released over a decade after the previous film in this series, Final Destination 5, which was released in 2011. Bloodlines follows Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student who inherits visions of an earlier premonition that averted the deadly structural failure of a skyscraper in 1969 from her grandmother and is warned by her that death is coming for their family.

Box office performance of the movie

This 2025 film is the best-reviewed in the series and the highest-grossing as well. The film opened with a stellar $51.6 million collection on its debut weekend. In North America, its closing collection is $138.13 million, and the film has earned $147.2 million at the overseas box office. Therefore, it collected over $285.3 million worldwide in its global run. The horror movie dominated the box office with its impressive run and will soon rule the streaming charts.

When & where will the movie be streaming online?

Final Destination: Bloodlines is available online across platforms on rent and PVOD. HBO Max has officially announced that the film will begin streaming on the platform starting Friday, August 1. It will also make its linear TV debut on HBO the following night, Saturday, August 2, at 8 PM EST. For fans looking to revisit the franchise, all five previous Final Destination films are already available to stream on HBO Max.

Death runs in the family. Final Destination: Bloodlines is streaming exclusively on HBO Max August 1. pic.twitter.com/41EF9v1MmH — Max Movies (@moviesonmax) July 25, 2025

