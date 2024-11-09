Actor Tony Todd, known for his memorable performance as William Bludworth in the Final Destination film series, passed away at 69. The actor breathed his last on November 6th, 2024, at his home in Los Angeles.

Todd’s career lasted almost four decades, during which he appeared in more than 240 films and shows. In addition to critical acclaim and fans’ love, the actor also saw commercial success and accumulated considerable wealth.

Tony Todd’s Net Worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Tony Todd’s net worth was $4 million at the time of his death in November 2024. He earned most of this money through his career in movies, TV, and voice acting. One of his most famous roles is in the horror movie Candyman, where he played the titular character of a supernatural killer. During the film’s shoot, he even allowed natural bees to crawl out of his mouth for one scene. Todd earned an extra $1,000 for every bee sting he suffered, making about $23,000 in bonuses just from that scene alone.

Apart from Candyman, Todd also appeared in many other movies in the horror genre. He played the creepy mortician William Bludworth in three Final Destination films. He was also a part of popular movies like Platoon, Lean on Me, The Rock, The Crow, and The Man from Earth, contributing to his net worth.

Todd’s TV career includes appearances in shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation, where he played the Klingon Kurn. He has also voiced many characters, including Megatronus Prime in the Transformers franchise, Darkseid in DC’s animated shows, and Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game.

Todd also made a name for himself on Broadway, appearing in plays like Athol Fugard’s The Captain’s Tiger and Keith Glover’s Dark Paradise. On November 8th, 2024, Todd’s wife Fatima confirmed that he had died after a prolonged illness. His final on-screen appearance will be in Final Destination: Bloodlines, which will arrive in theaters in 2025.

