Outer Banks has become one of the most popular teen dramas on Netflix over the years. The mystery series recently finished airing its fourth season, keeping viewers engaged with the story of the Pogues, a group of teens who seek a treasure to get rid of their financial troubles.

As the fourth season ended with surprising twists, fans can’t help but wonder if and when the show will return with new episodes on Netflix. Here is all you need to know about the renewal status and release date of Outer Banks Season 5.

Outer Banks Season 5: Renewal Status And Release Date

Outer Banks fans would be happy to know that the show has already been renewed for a fifth season. Netflix announced the renewal ahead of Season 4 premiere in November 2024. The streaming platform also revealed that the show will end with Season 5. “From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship,” creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke said in a statement.

While Netflix still needs to set a premiere date for Outer Banks Season 5, we can make an educated guess about the release timeline based on the previous trend. There was a gap of 18 months between seasons 2 and 20 months between seasons 3 and 4. Since the fourth installment premiered in October 2024, season 5 is expected to release in the first half of 2026. Meanwhile, the creators have already started working on the script for the final season.

Outer Banks Season 5: Plot

In Outer Banks Season 5, fans can expect a thrilling conclusion to the Blue Crown treasure hunt. Creator Burke said this final quest will carry the Pogues through to the end, making it their biggest adventure yet. But there will also be a lot of emotion involved as the group mourns JJ’s tragic death.

This season will focus on the Pogues’ promise to get justice against JJ’s father, Chandler Groff. Meanwhile, John B and Sarah will deal with big changes in their lives as they prepare to become parents.

Outer Banks Season 5: Cast

Most of the main cast members will reprise their roles in the final season, including Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Drew Starkey as Rafe, and Austin North as Topper.

However, Rudy Pankow will lno longer be seen in the show as JJ died in the Season 4 finale. “I want to leave the cast and crew with the biggest thank-you. It’s been such a pleasure to come to work. “This is by far the biggest thing I’ve ever done in [my] experience, and to have this as my start is a start of a lifetime. I’m going to miss it,” Pankow said in an official statement following his exit.

