Charles Esten Joins Outer Banks Season 4 Set Following His Character’s Death In Season 3

Following Outer Banks season 3 finale, The Pogues are returning for another treasure hunt as the show is renewed for a fourth season. Following the shocking death of Ward Cameron and John Routledge in the season 3 finale, it is confirmed that Charles Esten and Charles Halford won’t be returning for Season 4. However, that didn’t stop Esten from making an appearance on the set of the upcoming season.

Esten’s character, who played the father to Madelyn Cline’s Sarah Cameron and Drew Starkey’s Rafe Cameron may have died in the third season of the Netflix show, but he made sure to check in on the Pogues when he happened to be in Charleston in April.

Esten shared two selfies with the cast on X adding, “Big congratulations to all my @obxnetflix friends who wrapped production on Season 4, today! From everything I’ve heard, it’s going to be amazing and, like the rest of the world, I can’t wait to watch. I love this beautiful cast and crew, and I’m so glad I got to visit them on set back in April when I was in Charleston to play the @windjammeriop!! #outerbanksnetflix #wardinthetwinkie.”

In the first selfie, he stood in front of the Pogues’ rundown vehicle, the Twinkie, alongside Cline, Madison Bailey, Carlacia Grant, Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, and a producer. And in the second post, he showed himself sitting inside the Twinkie with the cast.

Reflecting on the death of Ward and John B’s dad, Stokes shared with People that his character and Cline’s are forced to “evaluate everything.” He said, “Where they are, what their purpose is, what their intentions are, and what was the actual value of it? Was it worth it, in hindsight? If they could go back and change things, would they? Or do they feel okay with it? Anytime you experience loss, it hits in spaces and in places that you don’t anticipate.”

He further admitted that they don’t know when the new chapter will be released, adding, “They won’t tell us anything. God’s honest truth. They’re like, ‘You guys might tell the world so we’re going to keep to ourselves.'”

