The Penguin has been a massive success for HBO. The show started as a spin-off of The Batman but has held its place in viewers’ hearts with its captivating storyline and performances.

The series showcases the titular character’s rise to power in Gotham City’s criminal underworld, features only eight episodes, and is set to air its finale on November 10th. This makes the fans wonder if The Penguin will return with Season 2. Here are all the updates we have about it.

Will there be The Penguin Season 2?

As of now, HBO has neither renewed nor canceled The Penguin. The show is billed as a miniseries, which generally lasts for only one season. However, there have been exceptions when limited shows have been renewed for multiple seasons, looking at the public response.

HBO’s The White Lotus followed a similar trend.

Though initially slated as a limited series, the show has already been renewed for a third season after an outstanding response from the audience. Considering the positive reviews and public reaction to The Penguin, HBO might want to renew the show for a second season.

Showrunner Shares Positive Update about The Penguin Season 2

While HBO has not decided on the renewal, showrunner Lauren LeFranc is open to continuing Oswald Cobb’s story. In an interview with The Direct, LeFranc revealed that she would like to work on a second season of the show, but only if she can create something even better than the first season.

“I think that to do a second season, we must feel like we can top ourselves. We have to feel like there’s something more there to dig into. I mean, I care about all these characters, even if they’re terrible people,” she said.

The showrunner added that there are a lot of stories to be explored in Gotham City, and she would love to come up with a season 2 if the team can come up with a good idea. “I think Gotham City is just such a fun sandbox to play, and I’d love to keep playing in it, but I think it just has to be the right thing. We should never do anything just to do it,” she added.

Who will star in The Penguin Season 2?

If the second season does get greenlit, Colin Farrell will likely reprise his role as the titular crime lord. The actor is apprehensive about playing Oswald Cobb again, considering he must wear massive prosthetics and makeup for hours. But he said in an interview that maybe in a year, he will be ready to take up the role again.

Another cast member interested in reprising her role is Cristin Milioti, who plays Sofia Falcone. “I would love to play Sofia again, but I would also be so interested—this is off the top of my head. I’m interested in doing things I haven’t done yet,” she said in an interview with Esquire.

