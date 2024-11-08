Euphoria star Jacob Elordi rose to fame with his breakout role as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth film franchise. The movie turned him into an overnight heartthrob. Meanwhile, his portrayal of Nate Jacobs in HBO’s critically acclaimed series Euphoria showcased his range as an actor. The role earned him widespread recognition and popularity.

After becoming a household name in the industry, Elordi starred in major projects like Saltburn and Priscilla. Reports suggest that he was even being considered for a role in James Gunn’s upcoming film Superman: Legacy. Unfortunately, despite the buzz, Elordi allegedly showed little interest in the role.

Shortly after the movie was announced, DC fans were busy figuring out who would star in the titular role in Superman: Legacy. Elordi, David Corenswet, and several other young actors were reportedly put on the list for potential consideration. The DC superhero, Superman, was originally portrayed by Henry Cavill. He was expected to make a comeback after last being seen in a cameo in the 2022 film Black Adam.

However, Black Adam 2 was canceled when Gunn took over as the co-CEO of DC Studios. While many young actors were the potential names to play the next Superman, the Kissing Booth star was not interested. He “never submitted himself into the ring,” sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult are confirmed to play Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor. Other cast members include House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.

Not only did Jacob Elordi not show any interest in taking over the role, but even Gunn denied the claim that the actor would be the next Superman. He said, “My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet.”

Gunn tweeted that the cast officially wrapped up filming in July this year. His post featured a photo of the cast and crew from the shooting site.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Did You Know Eminem Was Offered The Role Of Brian O’Connor In Fast & The Furious?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News